Former Vols’ football commit JJ Harrell announces new school

Four-star wide receiver JJ Harrell announced his commitment to Mississippi State on Tuesday.

Harrell announced his decommitment from Tennessee on June 5 after being committed to the Vols since February.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver is from North Panola High School in Sardis, Mississippi.

Harrell is the No. 128 overall prospect and No. 22 wide receiver in the class of 2024. He is the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 4 player in Mississippi, according to On3 industry rankings.

Four-star athlete Boo Carter and four-star linebacker Jordan Burns have committed to the Vols’ 2024 class since Harrell’s decommitment.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR JJ Harrell tells me he has Committed to Mississippi State! The 6’2 185 WR from Sardis, MS chose the Bulldogs over Ole Miss, LSU, & Alabama “It’s time to turn this program around, I’m here to win, Starkville IM HOME.🐶🐶🐶”https://t.co/z9ad0NekBG pic.twitter.com/TU6HuZTt4O — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire