Former Vols’ defensive line coach set for Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia will play Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST. FOX will televise the matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs.

Former Tennessee assistant coach Tracy Rocker is in his second season as the Eagles’ defensive line coach.

He served as defensive line coach for the Vols under head coach Jeremy Pruitt from 2018-19.

Rocker played collegiately at Auburn and was the SEC Player of the Year in 1988. He was a consensus All-America standout and won the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award.

Rocker was selected in the third round of the 1989 NFL draft (No. 66 overall) by Washington.

In his first professional season, Rocker was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

