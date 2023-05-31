Former Vols’ defensive back, wide receiver transfers to Memphis

Former Tennessee defensive back and wide receiver Cameron Miller is transferring to Memphis.

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound defensive back played one season for the Vols. He redshirted in 2022, playing one game for Tennessee as a true freshman.

Miller signed with the Vols as a four-star wide receiver from Memphis Academy of Health Sciences in Memphis, Tennessee.

Miller signed with Tennessee as a wide receiver on Dec. 15, 2021 during the early signing period. He enrolled at Tennessee in Jan. 2022 and participated in spring practices as a wide receiver.

Miller entered the NCAA transfer portal on May 1.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire