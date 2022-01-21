Former Vols to compete in NFL divisional round

In this article:

The NFL playoffs resume with its divisional round beginning Saturday.

Former Vols will compete in divisional round play.

The first game of the divisional round features AFC No. 1 seed Tennessee hosting Cincinnati. The Bengals advanced in the playoffs with a win against Las Vegas.

Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. EST. The game will be televised by CBS.

Former Vol Morgan Cox is in his first season as the Titans’ long snapper.

NFC No. 1 seed Green Bay will host No. 6 San Francisco. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. EST. FOX will televise the matchup.

Former Vols Emmanuel Moseley and Jauan Jennings are slated to play for San Francisco.

Former Tennessee quarterback Tyler Bray is a member of San Francisco’s practice squad. Former Tennessee wide receiver Josh Malone is on the Packers’ practice squad.