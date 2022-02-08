Former Vols’ assistant promoted at Houston

Former Tennessee defensive backs coach Lovie Smith has been promoted to head coach with Houston in the NFL.

Smith served as the Texans’ associate head coach and defensive coordinator in 2021.

He came to Houston after serving as Illinois’ head coach from 2016-20, compiling a 17–39 (10–33 Big Ten) record with the Fighting Illini.

Smith has also been a head coach at Tampa Bay (2014-15) and Chicago (2004-12) in the NFL.

He coached defensive backs for the Vols from 1993-94 under then-head coach Phillip Fulmer. Smith came to Tennessee after coaching linebackers at Kentucky in 1992.

