Former Vols’ assistant Mark Elder discusses Evan Fiebig signing with Tennessee

Evan Fiebig committed to Tennessee April 6.

He signed with the Vols’ rugby team on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound scrum-half is from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Fiebig also played linebacker for former Tennessee tight ends and special teams coach Mark Elder. Elder serves as Moeller’s football head coach and was at Tennessee from 2013-15.

The former Tennessee assistant discussed Fiebig with Vols Wire.

“He’s a great young man, tough, really hard worker,” Elder said of Fiebig. “He played linebacker and is a tough, hard-nosed kid. He is really committed and works his tail off. He is one of the hardest working kids we have in the program here. He is just a spectacular young man.

“He loves to compete and I think he will do really well.”

Feibig played MIKE and WILL linebacker for Elder at Moeller.