Former Vols’ assistant Jim Chaney set for Neyland Stadium return

No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will host Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7 (3:30 p.m. EDT, CBS).

Former Vols’ offensive coordinator Jim Chaney is serving as offensive analyst for Texas A&M.

Chaney had two stints as an assistant coach at Tennessee under three head coaches. He served as offensive coordinator and running backs coach from 2009-11 under head coaches Lane Kiffin and Derek Dooley.

In 2012 under Dooley, Chaney was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He also served as the Vols’ interim head coach for the final game of the 2012 season after Dooley was relieved of his duties.

Tennessee’s current offensive players who were coached by Chaney include center Cooper Mays, tight end Jacob Warren and wide receiver Ramel Keyton.

