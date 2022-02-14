Former Vol wins Super Bowl with Rams

Former Vol offensive lineman Jacques McClendon has won a Super Bowl championship with the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles defeated Cincinnati, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI. The contest was played Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

McClendon serves as the Rams’ Director of Football Affairs.

“World champs of the 2021 season forever,” McClendon said following the Rams’ Super Bowl win.

He played at Tennessee from 2006-09. The former Vol appeared in 49 games and started 26 contests on Tennessee’s offensive line.

McClendon was selected in the fourth round (No. 129) in the 2010 NFL draft by Indianapolis. He signed with the Vols after playing at Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

