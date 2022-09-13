Former Vol suffers torn ACL in Week 1

Philadelphia defensive end Derek Barnett is out for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season.

Barnett suffered a torn ACL in the Eagles’, 38-35, victory against Detroit Sunday.

He left the game in the third quarter, playing 12 defensive snaps and two special teams plays.

Barnett played at Tennessee from 2014-16 and is the Vols’ all-time sacks leader.

He was a free agent after the 2021 season and re-signed with the Eagles for $14 million with $7 million guaranteed over two years.

In five seasons with the Eagles, Barnett appeared in 64 games, recording 147 tackles, 21.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

