Former Vol Nathan Peterman to start against Minnesota

Former Tennessee quarterback Nathan Peterman will start for Chicago in its season finale against Minnesota Sunday.

Kickoff between the Bears (3-13) and Vikings (12-4) is slated for 1 p.m. EST at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. FOX will televise the NFC North matchup.

Peterman, who played for the Vols from 2013-14, will start in place of Justin Fields.

In two seasons at Tennessee under head coach Butch Jones, Peterman appeared in nine games. He completed 20-for-43 passing attempts, recording 94 passing yards and two interceptions.

He transferred to Pittsburgh from 2015-16. In 2015, he played for former Vols’ offensive coordinator and interim head coach Jim Chaney.

Peterman was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft by Buffalo.

He played for Buffalo from 2017-18 and with the Raiders (2018-21).

