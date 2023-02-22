Former Vol Jerome Carvin selected in USFL draft

The Memphis Showboats selected former Tennessee offensive lineman Jerome Carvin with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2023 USFL college draft on Tuesday.

Carvin signed with Tennessee as a consensus four-star prospect out of Cordova, Tennessee in the class of 2018. He was the No. 26 offensive tackle and No. 11 player in the state of Tennessee, according to the 247Sports consensus.

Carvin played five seasons with the Vols, appearing in over 60 games and making 43 starts. He allowed one sack over his final two seasons with the Vols.

He earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors in 2022 against UT Martin. Carvin was selected to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl this offseason.

It's #SHOWTIME 🔥 With the 43rd pick of the 2023 USFL College Draft, we select Jerome Carvin 🚤💨@JeromeCarvin pic.twitter.com/0fnf61p2kL — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) February 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire