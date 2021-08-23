Former Vol Jason Croom placed on injured reserve

In this article:

The Eagles have placed tight end Jason Croom on injured reserve.

Croom was carted off the field during Philadelphia’s preseason, 35-0, loss to New England, suffering a knee injury.

He played for the Vols between 2012-16 under head coaches Derek Dooley and Butch Jones.

During his first three years at Tennessee, Croom played wide receiver. He played tight end during his final season on Rocky Top.

Croom recorded 60 receptions during his collegiate career and scored six touchdowns for the Vols.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Buffalo Bills in 2017.

The former Vol played for Buffalo until being cut on Sept. 5, 2020. The Eagles signed him a short time later.

In his NFL career, Croom has recorded 23 receptions for 262 yards and two touchdowns.