Former Vol Jabari Small playing for the Titans with a chip on his shoulder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Titans have finished up OTA’s and now head off for vacation until shortly after July 4th when they return and start getting ready for the season

Now that the “king” Derrick Henry has moved on the Titans’ running back room will look different this upcoming season one guy who wants to make sure he’s among the group is former Tennessee volunteer Jabari Small who’s getting his chance in the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

A career 2,000-yard rusher during his four seasons with the Vols the Memphis native who’s closer to home comes in with a chip on his shoulder after being passed over in the draft and he knows that starts with hard work.

“Being here every day. It doesn’t feel like a job. You know, I’m in love with just coming in and doing football and learning every day. Like that’s the fun as far as learning, kind of being a freshman again. So it’s just getting started. Do you have any extra motivation because of how the draft played out? 100%. What do you want to show? Oh, just nothing in particular. Just so you know, I’ll prove to myself I’m the player. I say, know, I think in a show I’m trying to check, trying to come in pre-season,” says Small.

In 45 career games at Tennessee, the 5-foot-9, 198-pounder started 24 times and totaled 2,122 yards and 24 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

