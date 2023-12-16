Former Vol defensive back will face Tennessee in 2024

Former Tennessee senior defensive back Doneiko Slaughter entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 10.

“Thank you Vol nation for everything,” Slaughter announced.

Slaughter has committed to Arkansas. The Vols will play Arkansas on Oct. 5, 2024 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Slaughter appeared in 43 games for the Vols from 2020-23, recording 87 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, one interception and seven pass deflections.

Student-athletes can enter the NCAA transfer portal from Dec. 2 until Jan. 2, 2024. Players can also enter the NCAA transfer portal from April 15-30, 2024.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire