Former Vol defensive back commits to Ole Miss

Former Oklahoma and Tennessee defensive back Key Lawrence committed to Ole Miss on Thursday.

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound Lawrence appeared in all 10 games for the Vols in 2020, recording eight tackles and one pass deflection.

He transferred to Oklahoma ahead of the 2021 season.

Lawrence appeared in 34 games for the Sooners from 2021-23, totaling 113 tackles, six tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, five forced fumbles and eight pass breakups.

Lawrence will play for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin served as Tennessee’s head coach in 2009, guiding the Vols to a 7-6 (4-4 SEC) record. He did not return for a second season, resigning as the Vols’ head coach on Jan. 12, 2010 and becoming head coach at USC.

