Former Vol Ben Joyce recalled by Angels

Former Tennessee pitcher Ben Joyce was recalled to Major League Baseball on Monday.

The Angels recalled Joyce from Double-A Rocket City of the Southern League. He is the organization’s No. 4 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Joyce recorded a 4.26 ERA for the Trash Pandas. He allowed 11 walks and recorded 34 strikeouts in 19 innings.

The former Vol was a third-round selection by Los Angeles in the 2022 MLB draft.

His first stint with the Angels was in 2023. Joyce (1-1) recorded 10 strikeouts and a 5.40 ERA in hist first stint with the Angeles.

He appeared in 27 games and started one contest during his final season at Tennessee in 2022.

Joyce totaled 53 strikeouts in 32.1 innings pitched during the 2022 campaign.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire