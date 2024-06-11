Former Vol advances to 2024 College World Series

Former Tennessee pitcher Hollis Fanning advanced to the 2024 College World Series with North Carolina State on Monday.

Fanning transferred to the Wolfpack following the 2023 season. He pitched for Tennessee from 2021-23.

Fanning (2-1) recorded a 7.40 ERA for No. 10 overall seed North Carolina State (38-21, 19-11 ACC).

He has appeared in 15 games, including one start. Fanning has pitched 17.0 innings and allowed 26 hits, 15 runs (14 earned), four walks, six doubles, one triple and four home runs. Opponents have recorded a .361 batting average against him.

Fanning played in the College World Series with the Vols in 2021 and 2023.

The Wolfpack will play No. 2 overall seed Kentucky (45-14, 22-8 SEC) Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Wildcats are playing in its first College World Series in program history.

PHOTOS: Hollis Fanning’s first career start for Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire