Former Villanova coach Jay Wright reportedly joining CBS, Turner Sports as a broadcaster

Jay Wright is joining CBS.

The longtime Villanova coach and Hall of Famer will join CBS and Turner Sports this season as a broadcaster, according to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

Wright will both call games and work in-studio for CBS throughout the college basketball season, including a studio role during the Final Four.

Wright, 60, retired earlier this year after 28 seasons coaching at the collegiate level. He started at Hofstra, and then joined Villanova in 2001. He led the Wildcats to eight regular-season Big East championships, four Final Four appearances and two titles — one in 2016 and another in 2018.

The two-time Coach of the Year finished with a career 642-282 overall record, and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame last year.

Wright was widely considered a top target to join a network as a college basketball analyst since he announced his retirement. According to Marchand, he had interest from both ESPN and Fox Sports before landing with CBS.

Kyle Neptune replaced Wright at Villanova, which opened the season ranked No. 16 in the AP’s preseason poll. The Wildcats will take on La Salle to open the season on Nov. 7.