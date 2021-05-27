Former Vikings WR Jarius Wright says ‘bring me back’ to Minnesota

Jack White
·1 min read
The last time the Vikings made a serious run at the Super Bowl was the 2017 season. Quarterback Case Keenum had wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen to utilize in the passing game, as well as a reliable option on third downs: Jarius Wright.

Now that it’s 2021, Minnesota could use a more reliable wide receiver three. On Twitter, a fan wrote that the Vikings need a No. 3 wideout like Wright. Wright, currently a free agent, quote tweeted that statement, saying “Or just bring me back. Lol”

Wright finished 2017 with just 198 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Laquon Treadwell actually beat him out for receiving yards that season. However, Wright is fondly remembered by Vikings fans for his ability to move the chains when it mattered most.

In my opinion, I’m not so sure Wright beats out Chad Beebe, Bisi Johnson or Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a roster spot. That said, he might be worth taking a flyer on.

