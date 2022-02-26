Former Vikings WR Greg Jennings calls Aaron Rodgers selfish

Former Minnesota Vikings receiver Greg Jennings didn’t shy away from calling out his former teammate, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, during an appearance on FOX Sports’ First Things First on Friday.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini turned heads when reporting Rodgers wanted to be the highest paid player in the NFL. Per Russini, the back-to-back league MVP is seeking around $50 million per season.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy,” said Jennings, when talking about the contract report. “I get it, he’s at the end of his career, and so it’s like, ‘Okay, I’m going to take whatever I can take.’ But you can’t do that and want to win. How are you going to try to win? I get it, guys got to look out for themselves. But in looking out for yourself, you cut out the legs of others. And understanding at this position, at the quarterback position, you cut out more than just a pair of legs. You cut out a few pairs of legs. For me, this is contradicted to what he’s saying he wants to do.”

It’s important to note that Pat McAfee called the reports on Rodgers wanting $50 million per year as “categorically false” on the Pat McAfee Show, when reciting a text conversation he had with the Packers quarterback.

Jennings played with the rival Packers for seven seasons before joining the Vikings in 2013.

During the segment, he talked about a personal incident with Rodgers when it came time to sign his rookie extension. According to Jennings, other players on the team at the time were frustrated with their contracts and trying to renegotiate their deals.

That’s when Rodgers allegedly approached Jennings and said, “Don’t be that guy.”

Rodgers turns 39 years old this coming season, and although he hasn’t shown any considerable drop-off as an elite quarterback, the Packers have constantly failed to get over the Super Bowl hump.

Of course, that’s good news for a Vikings team hoping to hop off the struggle-bus and change the narrative with a completely new head coach and general manager. As long as Rodgers keeps failing to win the big one, they’re fine with him asking for all of the money he wants.

