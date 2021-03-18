Former Vikings RB Mike Boone agrees to terms with the Broncos

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack White, Vikings Wire
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In his time with the Vikings, Mike Boone showed flashes of promise, but he remained in a relatively small role on offense.

That’s because RB Dalvin Cook and RB Alexander Mattison were both ahead of him on the depth chart, making Boone the definitive third running back. Now, he may just have a chance of landing a bigger role with a new team.

According to multiple reports, Boone is signing a two-year deal with $2.6 million guaranteed, including a $1.6 million signing bonus with the Broncos.

Boone was a restricted free agent this offseason. Minnesota did not tender him. The lowest tender was $2.1 million, a hefty sum of money for a third-string running back. Teams with a need for that position would be more likely to pay Boone than the cash-strapped, running-back-deep Vikings.

Our friends at Broncos Wire reported that Denver gave running back Phillip Lindsay an original-round tender that will allow him to negotiate with other teams.

Lindsay was second on the Broncos in carries and rushing yards this past season, meaning if he doesn’t come back, Boone could be looking at the No. 2 spot of the running back depth chart. Melvin Gordon III, Denver’s leading rusher from 2020, is still under contract, though.

Recommended Stories

  • Vikings won’t tender Ifeadi Odenigbo, Mike Boone

    The Minnesota Vikings will not extend restricted free agent tenders to either defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo or running back Mike Boone, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The Vikings also have decided not to tender wide receiver Chad Beebe. Odenigbo and Boone aren’t expected back with the Vikings after the team [more]

  • Broncos sign Mike Boone

    Free agent running back Mike Boone is heading to Denver. The Broncos have signed Boone, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Boone entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2018, and the Vikings decided not to tender him in free agency this year. Boone had one big game as [more]

  • Grading Gerald Everett’s deal with the Seattle Seahawks: B+

    The Seattle Seahawks have added a tight end. Is Gerald Everett the key to unlocking their passing game?

  • Report: Bengals hosting OT Riley Reiff on free-agent visit

    The Cincinnati Bengals are getting to work on the OL in free agency.

  • Vikings agree to deal with ex-Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson

    The 6-foot-3, 318-pound Tomlinson started every game for the Giants over the last four seasons, after being drafted in the second round out of Alabama. In 2020, Tomlinson had 3 1/2 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits. Minnesota also agreed to terms on a one-year, fully guaranteed contract for offensive tackle Rashod Hill, according to his agent, Brett Tessler, on Twitter.

  • Report: Vikings agree to one-year deal with Nick Vigil

    The Vikings are working on shoring up a defense that finished 27th in yards allowed and 29th in points allowed last season. They agreed to terms with former Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson earlier Monday. Now, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the Vikings are adding former Chargers linebacker Nick Vigil to a one-year deal [more]

  • Seahawks signing TE Gerald Everett to 1-year deal worth up to $7M

    Seattle is signing a former division foe, ex-Rams tight end, Gerald Everett. The deal consists of a contract for one year worth up to $7 million. With Greg Olsen retiring at the end of last season, it seems Seattle quickly found his replacement for this year, at least. Everett was originally selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft out of South Alabama. He finished his 2020 campaign logging 41 receptions for 417 yards and a touchdown

  • Vikings continue defense revamp, release DT Shamar Stephen

    The Minnesota Vikings released defensive tackle Shamar Stephen on Tuesday, continuing the overhaul of a front four that fell off badly last season. Stephen's departure will clear $3.75 million in space under the salary cap for 2021 for the Vikings, who will carry about $1.33 million in dead money for unaccounted-for bonus proration. Stephen signed a three-year contract as a free agent in 2019 with a $4 million signing bonus.

  • Bears 2021 free agency is one of Chicago sports’ top disappointments

    Chicago sports fans: the pain only makes us stronger, right?

  • Vikings bringing back WR Chad Beebe on veteran minimum deal

    The Minnesota Vikings are bringing back wide receiver Chad Beebe this offseason.

  • Broncos tender Tim Patrick, Alexander Johnson at second-round level

    The Broncos applied the lowest restricted free agent tender to running back Phillip Lindsay, but they went a bit higher for a couple of other players. Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reports that the team is extending second-round tenders to wide receiver Tim Patrick and linebacker Alexander Johnson. Signing the tender would set both [more]

  • Report: Kenny Golladay has an offer on the table from Bengals

    The receiver market has failed to develop as the free agent receivers had hoped. Only 11 of PFT’s top 50 free agents remain uncommitted for 2020. There are plenty of receivers still available, though. The Bears used the franchise tag on receiver Allen Robinson, and the Buccaneers did the same with receiver Chris Godwin. Kenny [more]

  • Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua finally sign two-fight deal to unify heavyweight titles

    After months of negotiations, Fury and Joshua have finally signed a deal for two fights.

  • NBA buyers and sellers: Where every team stands ahead of the trade deadline

    Which teams will be the big buyers and sellers before the NBA's March 25 trade deadline?

  • Matthew Semelsberger takes out opponent with 1 punch for 7th-fastest KO in UFC history

    A brutal KO took only 16 seconds.

  • Norman High wins Oklahoma state title after announcer's racist rant against them

    The team's warm-up shirts read "This is why we kneel."

  • Estrada-Gonzalez 2, a Fight of the Year candidate, shows what boxing could and should be

    Appreciate what you are seeing because this is as rare as it is special and compelling.

  • Five reasons Lee Westwood can win the Masters and break his major duck

    Lee Westwood travelled straight from The Players Championship on Sunday night to Georgia to play a few rounds at Augusta with his son Sam. It is Westwood Jr’s first outing at the Masters venue and as his father says “he is understandably extremely excited”. The 21-year-old will also be extremely proud of his dad’s performance at The Players Championship on Sunday, where he finished second behind Justin Thomas. It was his second runner-up placing in as many Sundays, having pushed Bryson DeChambeau all the way at Bay Hill, and although there was disappointment by this latest close call, there is also so much positivity to take into the season’s first major, where at the age of 47 he will seek to finally land that big title that would look so appropriate on his creaking CV. “This will be a good Monday,” Westwood said with a smile as he left Sawgrass. And he knows, it could be an even better April. All the ingredients are there. Form Westwood is back in the world’s top 20 for the time in almost eight years. And this pair of close calls has not only brought rich consolation in the form of ranking points. The $1.635m (£1.17m) he collected in Sawgrass was actually the largest cheque he has ever picked up at a single tournament and together with the $1m-plus he picked up in Orlando took his earnings for the fortnight to an eye-watering $2.7m. However, what will really stand out to Westwood is the accumulation of Ryder Cup points. He has moved up to fourth on Europe’s “world” points list and is all but guaranteed a return to the arena which has defined his career perhaps more than any other. Having missed out for the first in 21 years in 2018, Westwood is set to equal Sir Nick Faldo’s blue-and-gold record of 11 appearances. In this form, Padraig Harrington would look to him to be his on-course leader at Whistling Straits. At 33-1, Westwood is considered by the bookmakers to be alongside Tyrrell Hatton as England’s best shout of a first green-jacket since Danny Willett in 2016. Those might be generous odds. Only six players have accumulated more world ranking points so far in 2021.

  • Changed the Game: Lorena 'La Reina' Ochoa became an LPGA legend before walking away at age 28

    Ochoa was just 28 years old and had spent 158 consecutive weeks atop the rankings when she retired from the game.

  • Bears mentioned as potential landing spot for Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

    Teams have been calling the Jaguars about Gardner Minshew's availability. And the Bears could very well be one of those teams.