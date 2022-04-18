Former Vikings QB leads team to win in USFL debut

There were plenty of familiar faces kick-starting the festivities over the weekend in the season-opening week of the USFL. One of those faces was former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter.

As the leading signal caller for the New Orleans Breakers, Sloter stepped under center on Sunday and helped lead the team to a 23-17 win over the Philadelphia Stars.

Granted, the team was carried by the defense for the most part with linebacker Vontae Diggs snatching a pick-six early in the ballgame. The team also leaned heavily on the legs of running back Jordan Ellis, along with the versatile playmaking abilities of T.J. Logan Jr.

Re-watch all of his best moments 👇🌊 pic.twitter.com/kcp9v6UnBB — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) April 18, 2022

Sloter, who was actually signed to the Vikings’ active roster last December, went 17-of-27 passing for 150 yards and one interception. So it wasn’t necessarily the big coming-out-party he hoped it would be. But the outcome played out in his favor, and he can look forward to improving in his next outing.

The 28-year-old quarterback played for six different teams during his time in the NFL, including two pit stops in Minnesota.

At the very least, it’s a positive turn of events seeing a former journeyman get some well-deserved shine as a starter in a new league.

