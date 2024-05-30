Former Vikings All-Pro Everson Griffen arrested on suspicion of DWI

Former Minnesota Viking Everson Griffen was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated Tuesday night, the latest in a string of brushes with the law for the former All-Pro defensive lineman.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Griffen was observed driving at a "high rate" of speed in a Bentley Bentayga going southbound on I-35W at 50th Street in Minneapolis at 11:35 p.m. He was stopped and showed signs of impairment leading to his arrest.

Griffen was booked into Hennepin County jail early Wednesday morning. Charges are pending.

This is the second time in the last year that Griffen has been arrested on suspicion of DWI. Last July, he was stopped in Chanhassen and accused of driving 60 mph in a 40 mph zone. He failed a breathalyzer test with a blood-alcohol level of 0.9, just over the legal limit of 0.8.

Griffen eventually pleaded guilty to a reduced careless driving charge in February and was placed on one year of probation.

Griffen wrote in the plea document filed in Carver County District Court: "I operated my motor vehicle carelessly. Specifically, I drove at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic, after consuming alcohol. I believe my driving conduct thus endangered myself and others."

In the months following the drunken driving charge, Griffen crashed his car into a fence and gazebo in Mound on Oct. 28. He was cited and convicted of failure to drive with due care, a petty misdemeanor. On Dec. 7 in Shakopee, police stopped him for driving 55 mph in a 30 mph zone. He was convicted of a petty misdemeanor in that case as well.

In accepting the plea deal, Carver County Judge Michael Wentzell directed Griffen to complete a chemical assessment and attend a victim impact panel. He also was ordered to not drive after his license was revoked, and commit no alcohol-related or careless driving offenses.

Griffen played for the Vikings from 2010-2019 and again in 2021. That year he suffered a mental health crisis at his home that required police intervention and eventually led to Griffen being diagnosed as bipolar.