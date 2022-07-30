Former Vikings OT Rashod Hill signs with Commanders

Rashod Hill is no longer on the list of former Minnesota Vikings players that remain unsigned.

Per his agent, Brett Tessler, the veteran offensive tackle has signed a deal with the Washington Commanders.

Hill initially went undrafted to the Jacksonville Jaguars before being signed off their practice squad by the Vikings in 2016. He managed to stick around for the last six seasons and started in 22 games.

With the ability to serve as a swing tackle, it was only a matter of time before opportunity came knocking for the experienced offensive lineman.

The Washington Commanders just signed my client Rashod Hill. 6-year vet has been with the Vikings most of his career and has been a durable swing tackle with plenty of starting experience. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) July 30, 2022

At the very least, Hill could provide depth for a Commanders offensive line that ranked 15th in Pro Football Focus’ projected 2022 rankings.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are set at the tackle position for the foreseeable future with Brian O’Neill recently signing a massive extension and the team likely striking gold with 2021 first-round draft pick Christian Darrisaw.

