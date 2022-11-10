Former Vikings offensive coordinator named USFL head coach

The USFL’s New Orleans Breakers has named a new head coach and that is former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFillipo.

BREAKing: We have a new Head Coach 🌊🌊 Welcome to the New Orleans Breakers, John DeFilippo 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eaye7d03q5 — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) November 10, 2022

The Breakers were best known by Vikings fans for having preseason legend Kyle Sloter as their starting quarterback.

DeFillipo served as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator for 13 games before head coach Mike Zimmer fired him after a 21-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in week 14.

Since he left the Vikings, DeFillipo has traveled around the league. He was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive coordinator in 2019 before heading to Chicago to be the Bears’ quarterbacks coach. He also earned the title of passing game coordinator before the start of the 2021 season.

DeFillipo takes over a Breakers team that went 6-4 last season.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire