Former Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak joining the Broncos as a QB coach

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is reportedly joining the Denver Broncos as a quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

That officially makes him one-and-done as a coordinator in Minnesota.

There were a lot of job uncertainties after the Vikings fired both general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer. So there was a strong likelihood that a new regime was going to bring about some big changes within the organization.

The Vikings had one of the most talented offenses in the league on paper, but they still finished 13th in scoring and 10th in total offense.

There’s hope that a new coaching staff could get the most out of quarterback Kirk Cousins, assuming he’s part of the team’s future, along with a loaded offensive skilled group that includes All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and all-world running back Dalvin Cook.

The Vikings should also hope for some stability in the post-Zimmer era. By the time the 2022 season rolls around, the team will have seen its seventh offensive coordinator in the last seven years.

