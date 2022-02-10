Former Vikings legend Jared Allen fails to get into Hall of Fame

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen has reportedly come up short in being elected into the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, per the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson.

This is the second straight year since reaching eligibility that Allen has failed to get enshrined in Canton. However, this is also the second year he was listed as a finalist to potentially get in.

Allen’s NFL career spanned 11 seasons with him being drafted in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and then playing his last snap of football with the Carolina Panthers. In February 2016, he signed a one-day contract with Minnesota so he could retire as a Viking.

The best years of his career were clearly during his run in Minnesota—four First-Team All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowls and a two-time NFL sacks leader.

His name is also on the list of the 50 Greatest Vikings.

There’s still hope that he’ll earn a golden jacket and stand on the field to be honored for what was truly a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

It just won’t be this year.

List