Former Vikings LB Anthony Barr signing with Cowboys

Jordy McElroy
·1 min read
In this article:
All of the questions surrounding former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr being a free agent have ended with the former four-time Pro Bowler agreeing to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Barr has spent the brunt of the offseason recovering from injuries in hopes of one day getting another opportunity outside of Minnesota.

The Cowboys were always one of the team’s interested in acquiring his services, and they officially landed their man on Wednesday.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.

