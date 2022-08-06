Steelers work out a trio of free-agent running backs
The Steelers are still shopping around for another running back.
Johnson is coming off his first 100-reception, 1,000-yard season.
This should get you fired up for what we might see from Ohio State football this fall. #GoBucks
Several Ravens players returned to training camp practice on Friday
The only Jaguars offensive starter not ruled out is a rookie offensive lineman.
Dalton Del Don examines the fantasy tight end draft market, revealing who he likes more or less than consensus, including why Dalton Schultz is set for a huge season.
Diontae Johnson’s hold-in paid off. Literally.
Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was sitting out training camp practices in search of a new contract, and now he has what he wants. Johnson and the Steelers agreed to a two-year, $36 million contract extension, according to multiple reports. The 26-year-old Johnson was heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. [more]
Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon and The Underdog’s Josh Norris discuss Cordarrelle Patterson’s resurgence in 2021, including his potential fantasy value this upcoming season.
As the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continue to wait for a starting quarterback to suffer a season ending injury, a team in the same division has an injury that could limit if not prematurely end his season. And so the question that has emerged in recent days. Could Garoppolo end up with the Rams? [more]
Here are the biggest winners and losers from the #Raiders preseason win vs. Jaguars
A new report details a potential blockbuster trade between the Lakers, Knicks, and Jazz. Here's the latest.
Exactly 365 days ago, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told his former Arkansas teammate and former Cowboys head coach, Jimmy Johnson, that he was putting Johnson in the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Johnson responded by asking Jones, “While I’m alive?” Their family feud apparently isn’t dead almost 30 years after an acrimonious split in the 1994 [more]
The past few days of practice show again why the Eagles are better off with Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz at quarterback.
Jemele Hill said the "conservative culture" at ESPN lead to her contentious departure following an infamous tweet about ex-President Donald Trump.
Another step toward the hearing of the NFL’s appeal of the six-game suspension given to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson took place on Friday afternoon. The NFL Players Association announced that it has filed a brief replying to the league’s appeal. Friday was the deadline for the NFLPA to file that brief. The NFL is believed [more]
In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a major wedge between league and union. [more]
Scottie Pippen has a message for Draymond Green, who recently said the 2017 Warriors would beat the 1998 Bulls in a hypothetical game.