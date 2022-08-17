Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer lands a new job

Tyler Forness
·1 min read
After being fired from his position as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer went radio silent.

Weeks and months went by and he hadn’t spoken to the media about his firing or tenure with the Vikings.

Zimmer did somewhat break the silence when he was hired by The 33rd Team last week.

On Tuesday, he accepted another position, this one being with his former player Deion Sanders, the head coach of Jackson State’s football team.

Coach Prime has expressed his love for Zimmer on numerous occasions, including calling him during a zoom press conference.

When Mike Zimmer entered the NFL as a defensive backs coach, it was with the Dallas Cowboys, Sanders’ first season in the NFL. They worked together in Dallas from 1995-1999, including winning Super Bowl XXX in 1995.

It is worth noting that Sanders did say that he doesn’t have to pay Zimmer because he “can’t afford him.” A cool gesture from a former coach to a former player.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

