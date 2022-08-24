Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman most regrets cutting one player

On his Twitter account, Rick Spielman talked about cutdown day and who it was the most difficult to cut.

After first talking about it being the hardest to cut veterans, Spielman spoke about the one player he found the most difficult to cut: Daniel Carlson

In the 2018 NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Carlson in the fifth round out of Auburn. After having kicker issues during the 2017 season, Carlson was thought to be the long-term answer at a position that the Vikings have seemingly struggled with for the majority of the last 25 years.

Unfortunately for both sides, Carlson didn’t last long. During a week two game against the Green Bay Packers, Carlson missed three field goals, including one a the end of overtime that would have won the Vikings the game.

The next day, Carlson was cut and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders shortly thereafter.

“He’s had a great career since we’ve cut him,” said Spielman. “He will continue to have a great career and may go down as one of the best kickers in NFL history. That I do regret.”

Hard to disagree with Spielman here. It’s easy to wonder what Carlson’s future with the Vikings would have looked like.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire