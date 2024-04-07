Former Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman thinks Vikings will overpay to get J.J. McCarthy

The Vikings picked up another first-round pick in the 2024 draft, with the obvious goal of trying to move up from No. 11. Former Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman believes they will — and that they'll pay through the nose.

Appearing on a CBS Sports podcast, Spielman predicted the Vikings will gladly overpay to get in position to draft former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

“They’re going to have to give [picks 11 and 23] and their 2025 first, plus some more draft capital," Spielman said, via USA Today. "I think J.J. will be a good pro, but Minnesota will overpay to get him. At this point, they don’t have a choice."

They really don't have a choice but to give up a lot. When they decided not to overpay Kirk Cousins, it became clear they'd use the eleventh overall pick as a starting point for moving. The fact that they capped the same week in which Cousins left by adding a second first-round pick confirmed it.

Technically, the other choice is Sam Darnold for a year. If the goal is to get a potential franchise quarterback, however, this is in the year when they're in striking distance to get one.

The only question is how high will they go and which quarterback will they get? Obviously, they have no reason to show their cards now. They need to be able to sell the idea that the guy they get is the guy they wanted all along.

Whoever they get should be happy with the development, given that coach Kevin O'Connell has proven to be a great designer of plays, caller of plays, and tutor of quarterbacks. Whoever plays for O'Connell will get to his ceiling, whatever it might be. Others in this draft class might not be able to say the same, given where they'll be playing and who will be coaching them.