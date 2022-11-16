Former Vikings DT Linval Joseph signs with Philadelphia Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings are tied for the leagues-best record at 8-1 and their counterpart the Philadelphia Eagles made a move to bolster their defense by signing former Vikings Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Related

Minnesota Vikings are now tied for NFL's best record

Two-time Pro-Bowl DT Linval Joseph, the former Giants’ second-round pick who also played for the Vikings and Chargers, is planning to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles, per sources. The 34-year-old Joseph will embark upon his 13th NFL season for a team that needs run support. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2022

The Eagles drafted nose tackle Jordan Davis with the 15th overall pick and their rush defense has been incredible with him. Unfortunately, he injured his knee and was placed on injured reserve.

The signing of Joseph could be a signal that they are worried about Davis’ health for the rest of the season. Right away, he will slot in as a rotational player with both Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave.

Joseph believes that he is ready to play and could potentially suit up on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire