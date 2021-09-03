Former Vikings DT Jaleel Johnson expected to sign with the Saints

Saints expected to sign former Texans and Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 3, 2021

The Vikings defensive line simply did not cut it last year. Minnesota lost Danielle Hunter to injury. The unit did not produce — whether it was in the pass rush or stopping the run.

That led to several of the rotational linemen from 2020 departing in free agency. Jaleel Johnson is the latest to find a new NFL destination: the former Vikings player is expected to sign with the Saints in free agency, per Aaron Wilson.

Johnson had 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss in 16 starts this past season, tallying a PFF grade of 35.3. With the Vikings signing Dalvin Tomlinson and Sheldon Richardson — in addition to having Michael Pierce this year — Johnson was looking at a lot smaller of a role if he were to re-sign in Minnesota.

Now, he gets a change of scenery in New Orleans, where he can become a reserve on a defense that was very good a year ago.