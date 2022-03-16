Former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney signing with Cardinals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordy McElroy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Minnesota Vikings
    Minnesota Vikings
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Arizona Cardinals
    Arizona Cardinals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jeff Gladney
    Jeff Gladney
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Former Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick, Jeff Gladney, is reportedly signing with the Arizona Cardinals in his NFL return.

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported the news as a two-year deal on Wednesday.

Gladney, the former No. 31 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, was cut by the Vikings after being indicted on felony assault charges stemming from a domestic incident in back April 2021. However, in March, a Texas jury in Dallas County Court found the former TCU standout not guilty of the alleged assault.

Gladney started in 15 games as a rookie with the Vikings and finished out his tenure with 81 tackles, three pass deflections and one forced fumble.

He is one of three cornerbacks the team has spent a first-round pick on in the last seven NFL Drafts. None are currently on the roster.

As Gladney moves on to Arizona, the Vikings have their work cut out for them in rebuilding their struggling defensive backfield.

List

Vikings free agency tracker: Signings, releases and rumors

Recommended Stories

  • Cardinals kicking the tires on former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney

    Could Gladney be one of their answers at cornerback for the upcoming season?

  • Vikings continue defensive shuffle by adding LB Jordan Hicks

    The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms Tuesday on a two-year, $12 million contract with linebacker Jordan Hicks, continuing a revamp on defense to fit a new scheme and work around the salary cap. Hicks spent the last three seasons with Arizona. Because the Cardinals released him last week, he was eligible to get a deal formally done with any team prior to the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

  • Report: Bills not issuing RFA tender to DT Justin Zimmer

    Report: #Bills not issuing RFA tender to DT Justin Zimmer:

  • Vikings agree to terms with former Rams TE Johnny Mundt

    The Vikings are adding another former Ram to the roster

  • Vikings QB Kirk Cousins comments on outside critics

    Cousins isn't letting the outside noise get to him

  • Vikings agree to terms with Jordan Hicks

    Veteran inside linebacker Jordan Hicks is heading to Minnesota. Hicks and the Vikings have agreed to terms on a two-year contract, according to multiple reports. The 29-year-old Hicks was a 2015 third-round pick of the Eagles and spent four years in Philadelphia. He then spent the last three seasons with the Cardinals. Hicks started all [more]

  • Vikings, veteran LB Jordan Hicks agree to a two-year deal

    Vikings adding a veteran linebacker on defense

  • Patrick Peterson: I loved Minnesota, ball’s in Vikings’ court

    Cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to become a free agent on Wednesday afternoon, but he’s not itching to find a new team. Peterson said late in the 2021 season that he would like to remain with the Vikings for a second season and he said the same thing on a recent episode of his podcast. [more]

  • Cardinals sign Jeff Gladney six days after ex-Vikings CB found not guilty of assault

    Gladney still faces a $1 million lawsuit over the domestic violence accusations.

  • Vikings sign Johnny Mundt

    New Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell will have the opportunity a familiar face joining him in Minnesota this season. The Vikings announced the signing of tight end Johnny Mundt shortly after the window to officially sign free agents opened on Wednesday afternoon. They also announced the previously reported agreement with former Bills defensive tackle Harrison [more]

  • Za’Darius Smith heading back to Baltimore

    Za'Darius Smith started his NFL career with the Ravens and he’ll be heading back to Baltimore to continue it in 2022. According to multiple reports, Smith has agreed to a four-year, $35 million deal with the AFC North club. There are incentives in the deal that can push the total value as high as $50 [more]

  • Johnny Mundt is signing with Vikings, reuniting with Kevin O’Connell

    Johnny Mundt is leaving the Rams in free agency, agreeing to terms with the Vikings and reuniting with Kevin O'Connell

  • Cardinals release Jordan Phillips

    Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips wasn’t set for free agency at the start of the new league year, but he became a free agent anyway. The Cardinals announced Phillips’ release on Wednesday afternoon. They also confirmed that they have signed cornerback Jeff Gladney and re-signed tight end Maxx Williams. Phillips may not be unemployed for long, [more]

  • 81% of Democrats say pro-Putin comments make them like politicians and media figures less. Just 45% of Republicans said the same.

    The Quinnipiac poll comes after Trump called Putin's rationale for invasion "genius" and Rep. Madison Cawthorn called Zelenskyy a "thug."

  • Russell Wilson eager to follow in the footsteps of John Elway, Peyton Manning

    Russell Wilson was formally introduced today as the new quarterback of the Denver Broncos, and he said he wants to do what John Elway and Peyton Manning have done: Win a Super Bowl as the Broncos’ starting quarterback. “There’s been amazing players here in this organization, some of the greatest of all time. I know [more]

  • Zack Greinke returning to Royals on one-year, $13 million deal, per report

    Zack Greinke is back in Kansas City.

  • It appears the Bills are bringing back DT Jordan Phillips

    It appears the #Bills are bringing back DT Jordan Phillips

  • Broncos QB Russell Wilson: 'I didn't initiate' trade from Seattle Seahawks, split 'definitely mutual'

    The Seahawks released statements indicating that Russell Wilson wanted out of Seattle. Wilson, now with the Broncos, disputed that assessment.

  • Agent says Commanders 'lied,' while McKissic opts to return

    The latest developments in the Washington Commanders’ roller coaster of an offseason include a running back returning after initially agreeing to sign elsewhere, the surprising releases of two linemen — with one of their agents calling out a team official for lying — and confusion over when another big cut was happening. After agreeing Tuesday to sign a $7 million, two-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, running back J.D. McKissic reversed course and decided to return to the Commanders under the same terms, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The Commanders announced the releases of starting left guard Ereck Flowers, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and safety Deshazor Everett, which saves $19 million against the salary cap in 2022.

  • Tom Brady set to earn $25 million upon return to Bucs

    After 40 days in the desert of retirement, Football Jesus has risen.ICYMI: Tom Brady announced Sunday night that he will be returning to the Buccaneers — less than two months after announcing his NFL retirement.It was a surprise to everyone, but especially the person who paid $518,628 on Saturday for what was supposed to be Tom Brady's final TD pass football.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Brady is set to earn $25 million next season, bu