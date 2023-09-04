Former Viking Rudolph retires, will be honored Sept. 24

Former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has called it a career after 12 NFL seasons, including 10 seasons in Minnesota. Rudolph, the 2011 second-round pick out of Notre Dame, announced his retirement Monday morning on social media.

He'll be honored during the Vikings' Sept. 24 game against the Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Can't wait to come back home!" Rudolph posted.

Rudolph's 50 touchdown grabs are the most by a Vikings tight end in franchise history, including the game-winning score in overtime of Minnesota's 2019 wild-card playoff upset in New Orleans. His 4,642 receiving yards (including 154 yards in six playoff games) rank 11th in franchise history — second among tight ends behind Steve Jordan.

Rudolph started 98 consecutive games, including the playoffs, from December 2014 to December 2020, when a foot injury ended his season.

The Vikings released him ahead of the 2021 season, and Rudolph went on to play in 25 games for the Giants and Buccaneers.