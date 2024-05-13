Former Viking: Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer ‘hated’ each other

Things are usually cold in Minnesota but they seemed to be especially cold in the team’s offices between Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman. The former head coach and general manager for the team, respectively, always had tension between them but it was never confirmed until now.

While appearing on Matt Folk’s podcast, former Viking Kyle Sloter mentioned that Zimmer and Spielman “hated each other.”

He would explain it as it related to his situation on the team.

“Spielman really liked me. Zimmer and Spielman hated each other, so Zimmer hated me, they both knew they were getting fired, so when they needed a QB, it was a last f-you to Zimmer.”

This reported hate for each other shouldn’t come off as surprising. Towards the end of their tenure with the Vikings in 2021, they publicly had grown tired of putting up a front, and several press conferences got testy.

Both men have since returned from their strenuous relationship and found new homes, with Spielman landing at CBS Sports and Zimmer back in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire