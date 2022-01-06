Former Viking Kyle Rudolph says Daniel Jones is ‘absolutely’ more talented than Kirk Cousins

For anyone that thinks the grass isn’t greener on the other side, former Minnesota Viking tight end, now New York Giant, Kyle Rudolph is absolutely loving his time with quarterback Daniel Jones.

He’s loving it so much that he didn’t bite his tongue when asked to compare him to Kirk Cousins.

“Absolutely,” Rudolph responded on WFAN’s Tiki & Tierney, when asked if Jones was more talented than all of the other quarterbacks he played with in Minnesota, most notably Cousins and Teddy Bridgewater. “I’ve said that since day one. He’s certainly the most talented guy I’ve ever played with, and I’ve played with a lot.”

ICYMI: Yesterday Kyle Rudolph says Daniel Jones is the "most talented" QB he's played with in his career and can win in the NFL on @TikiAndTierney. pic.twitter.com/EtUJ2tJ5VA — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) January 5, 2022

It’s an interesting take from Rudolph, who has caught 22 receptions for 240 yards and only one touchdown with the Giants this season. Those numbers pale in comparison to the 28 receptions for 334 yards and one touchdown he had with less games in Minnesota back in 2020.

Like Cousins, Jones has been at the center of the “should he stay or should he go” debate all season long. He has thrown for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions as opposed to Cousins’ 3,971 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Talent obviously can’t only be measured in statistics, but if it could be, Jones isn’t even close.