Former Viking Jared Allen comments on Justin Jefferson contract talks

Former Viking defensive end Jared Allen was on the Up and Adams show when he was asked about the Justin Jefferson situation, he gave a simple answer.

“Back the truck up!”

This week, Allen spoke to Kay Adams about several topics, from whether he would cut his mullet before his Hall of Fame induction to eventually discussing Jefferson’s extension. He thinks the entire process is being over complicated and had a very simple breakdown as to why paying him made sense.

“You give it to him. He changes the game. He opens up your run game, gives you the ability to score at any time, and is a QB’s best friend.”

Allen isn’t wrong on any of these points. They need him immediately, especially considering that the team will be rolling with either J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold. In the long term, the pairing of Justin Jefferson with rookie J.J. McCarthy has helped his development and potential tenfold.

Will the Vikings listen to their Hall of Fame defensive end?

