Former Viking Dalvin Cook “looking forward to whats ahead” as he weighs options

Former Minnesota Vikings Dalvin Cook is still looking for a team to spend the 2024 season with, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t staying ready. Cook has been a backup in several stops since leaving the Vikings but is now ready for his best chance to succeed yet.

When speaking to Aaron Wilson of KPRC, the former Viking said he was “getting ready for training camp, getting ready for what’s coming up next. For me, like you said, patience is the key. Right now the only thing I’m really focusing on is getting myself in tip-top shape to really tote the rock come the fall.”

He also said he has been “taking calls” from teams. After spending last season on the bench with the Jets and Ravens, Cook is taking his time getting ready for the new year.

Last season, he didn’t sign with the Jets until September so he has shown he is more than okay waiting for an opportunity he feels fits him best.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire