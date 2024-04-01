Former Viking Case Cookus Shines in UFL Opening Weekend

Once a player leaves the NFL, it is tough for them to find their way back into the limelight. On Sunday, one former Viking found his way back.

Case Cookus, who was a member of the Vikings practice squad in 2021, stole the show of the league’s Sunday slate. Now a member of the Memphis Showboats, Cookus led his team to a win after completing the highlight playoff the weekend.

The game itself was a defensive battle, but the hot start on offense came from Cookus and the Memphis Showboats. His team would go on to win 18-12 with himself passing for 204 passing yards and one touchdown, which can be seen above.

The UFL as a whole had a lot of bright moments; Cookus dominated its Sunday slate. With several other Vikimgs on the rosters, there is a good chance more former Vikings will be getting noticed as their season progresses.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire