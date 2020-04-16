When the Colts unveiled a new alternate logo earlier this week, some local residents likely thought it looked familiar — including one of their own players.

But the team insists they had no idea that anyone had ever used the block C with the state of Indiana outlined inside.

Via Akeem Glaspie of the Indianapolis Star, former vice principal at Indianapolis’ Cathedral High School Jere Kubuske pointed out the similarities to the logo he designed for the school in 2017.

Good to know that even though I’m in WI now, I can still contribute to life in Indy. Thank you @Colts for ripping off my logo for @CathedralFBall pic.twitter.com/wavUWBfwVF — Coach Kubuske (@CoachKubuske) April 13, 2020





The Colts insist they weren’t aware of it, with team spokesman Steve Campbell saying the logo was designed by the NFL.

“We have great respect for our friends at Cathedral, and we would never purposefully take an idea from them to as our own,” Campbell said. “That’s just not how the Colts do business. The new Colts Indiana logo was an independent creation that was designed by the NFL, as are most team marks and logos, and was not designed locally. The Colts and the league were unaware of the other logo, and we wouldn’t have moved forward otherwise. But we will look into the matter.

“Nonetheless, both the Colts and coach Kubuske had the same goals at heart — promoting athletics and paying tribute to our home state.”

Interestingly enough, Colts tight end Jack Doyle played at Cathedral High (though well before that logo was used), and Kubuske said that connection suggests that it’s reasonable the Colts had seen it.

The design concept isn’t necessarily unique, but it’s also so similar that it seems like the team would (or should) come up with an appropriate recognition.

Former vice principal accuses Colts of stealing design originally appeared on Pro Football Talk