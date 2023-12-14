Former Vanderbilt receiver Will Sheppard to transfer to Colorado, Deion Sanders

Former Vanderbilt football wide receiver Will Sheppard has committed to transfer to Colorado to play for Deion Sanders, he announced on Instagram on Thursday.

Sheppard entered the portal after three seasons with the Commodores in which he played in 42 games with 35 starts and caught 152 passes for 2067 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He is tied for third all-time in Vanderbilt history in receiving touchdowns.

In 2023, Sheppard caught six touchdowns in his first three games but just two the rest of the way. He also served as the punt returner for part of the season.

He is one of four wide receivers from the 2023 team to enter the portal. Jayden McGowan committed to South Carolina, and London Humphreys and Gamarion Carter are also transferring. Defensive end Nate Clifton also committed to USC.

Sheppard will be in his final year of eligibility in 2024. His move to the Buffs means the Commodores will not have to face him.

