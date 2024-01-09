Former Vanderbilt receiver Jayden Harrison of Pearl-Cohn transfers to Notre Dame football

Former Pearl-Cohn football star Jayden Harrison announced Tuesday that he's transferring to Notre Dame, according to X, formerly known as Twitter.

It's the second time the Antioch native has transferred, and Notre Dame will be the third school where Harrison has played. He's coming off a big season at Marshall where he was named a Walter Camp All-American.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound kick returner had 705 return yards with two touchdowns this season and was Marshall's first All-American since Randy Moss (1997). Offensively, he caught 28 passes for 410 yards and a touchdown.

Harrison will join another former Nashville area high school star at Notre Dame. Former Pope John Paul II quarterback Kenny Minchey completed his freshman season with the Fighting Irish this past fall.

Harrison signed with Vanderbilt in December of 2018, after a standout career at Pearl-Cohn under coach Tony Brunetti. He played in nine games as a sophomore in 2020 for the Commodores and had eight receptions for 20 yards.

Harrison transferred to Marshall in 2021 after Vanderbilt fired Derek Mason and hired Clark Lea. Harrison was a playmaker on offense for the Herd, with 23 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns while racking up 378 kick return yards and another TD his first season in Huntington, West Virginia. He finished two seasons at Marshall with 71 receptions for 779 yards and four TDs.

He was a three-star prospect at Pearl-Cohn who had 45 receptions for 685 yards and nine TDs as a senior for the Firebirds. He finished his high school career with 120 catches for 1,864 receiving yards and 2,009 all-purpose yards with 24 career touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Notre Dame football adds Jayden Harrison, Marshall transfer