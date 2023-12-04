Former Vanderbilt receiver could be portal target for LSU

As of midnight on Monday, the transfer portal is officially open. It’s set to be another chaotic year, with several big names already in the portal and more expected to join.

One of those names that could interest LSU is former Vanderbilt receiver Will Sheppard.

Sheppard is from Mandeville, Louisiana, and was a three-star in the class of 2020. LSU tends to be active in the portal when it comes to Louisiana natives.

And with Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. likely off to the NFL, LSU will be in the market for some experience at wide receiver.

Sheppard ranks 13th among SEC receivers with 684 yards and is tied for third with eight touchdowns.

BREAKING: Vanderbilt WR Will Sheppard plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’3 200 WR from Mandeville, LA totaled over 2,000 yards and 21 TDs in his 3 years at Vandy Finished Top 5 in the SEC in TDs & Yards last year Will have 1 year of eligibility… pic.twitter.com/K4PYGZwX7T — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 3, 2023

Last year, Sheppard ranked second among SEC receivers with nine touchdowns and has racked up 21 touchdowns over the last three years.

At 6-foot-3 with decent speed, Sheppard is a receiver who can fit multiple bills for LSU. There could be some intrigue here as LSU looks to reload at receiver.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire