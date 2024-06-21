Former valley sportswriter has 1962 Willie Mays bobblehead

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sports world continues to mourn the passing of baseball legend Willie Mays, and that includes a former longtime sportswriter from the Central Valley.

“I was walking into Save Mart grocery store and boom, it popped on my phone, and a couple of hours later, I was in the bathroom, and I looked at the mirror, and a tear was dropping on my face. And so, all of a sudden, I saw a tear rolling down my face because Willie was finally gone,” former Fresno Bee Sportswriter Andy Boogaard told Sports Central’s Scott Bemis over the phone on Thursday.

Willie’s death hit Andy hard since he grew up a Giants fan in Hanford. He shared a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) of a Willie Mays bobblehead from 1962 Thursday.

Andy was only 7 years old at the time, when he got the bobblehead at a Giants game at Candlestick Park in San Francisco that year.

Andy says the bobblehead has been displayed on a couple of different shelves over the last six decades, and has never been in a case, but according to Andy, it’s still in perfect condition.

In his social media message post Thursday, Andy indicated he might be willing to sell the bobblehead, if the right person “has to have it.”

“It means a lot to me, but I’m thinking someone out there would absolutely cherish this, and maybe it belongs better in the hands of someone who would consider it absolutely golden, although I did think that of Willie Mays,” said Boogaard. “I’m not out to squeeze a dollar, but this is a special deal, I don’t know how many are out there, and I’m guessing that someone would go, ‘Whoa, a collector or something, this would fit right in.'”

Andy says before Willie’s death, he had seen this bobblehead going for anywhere from $500 to $1800 online.

