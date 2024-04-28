Former UW WR Ayir Asante signs with Giants as UDFA

Apr. 27—LARAMIE — Former University of Wyoming wide receiver Ayir Asante had a knack for the end zone during his one and only season in Laramie.

The 6-foot, 178-pound New Jersey product transferred to UW following four seasons at Holy Cross at the Football Championship Subdivision level. He made an immediate impact for the Cowboys last fall, hauling in 21 catches for 372 yards and six touchdowns for an average of 17.7 yards per catch. He also ran for one touchdown on the ground.

Asante's standout season earned him a contract as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants on Saturday following this weekend's NFL draft, according to Bobby Skinner of the Talkin' Giants podcast.

"My top thing is versatility," Asante said at UW's pro day last month. "I'm a guy that can play outside, inside and I can come out of the backfield. ... I pride myself on being a football player and a huge asset. I know NFL teams only have 53 (roster spots), and I'm one of those guys that's willing to do whatever to help the team. I think that's a big point for me. Nothing's above working hard.

"I want to earn everything I get. I don't want anything handed to me. I'm a student of the game. You're not going to have off the field issues with me or anything like that. You're going to get a good football player that's always going to give it his best, and, when you throw him the ball, he'll make plays."

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.