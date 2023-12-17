Former UW offensive lineman Trey Wedig announces he has committed to Indiana

MADISON -- Former Wisconsin offensive lineman Trey Wedig didn't need to wait long to find a new home.

The graduate of Kettle Moraine High School entered the transfer portal on Dec. 8 and announced Saturday he has committed to Indiana.

Excited to announce my commitment to Indiana University!! #GoHoosiers pic.twitter.com/Ngv6fTMgAv — Trey Wedig (@wedig_trey) December 17, 2023

That move reunites Wedig with former UW offensive line coach Bob Bostad, who joined Tom Allen's Indiana staff before the 2023 season and was the lone assistant retained by new head coach Curt Cignetti.

Wedig, who will be a fifth-year senior next season, started eight games for UW in 2022 under Bostad but was a reserve this season under new line coach Jack Bicknell Jr.

Wedig's versatility no doubt was attractive to Bostad and Cignetti. Wedig started five games at right tackle, two games at right guard and one at left guard in 2022. He filled in at both guard spots this season.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Former UW offensive lineman Trey Wedig heading to Indiana