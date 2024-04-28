Former UW LB Easton Gibbs signs as UDFA with Seahawks

Apr. 27—LARAMIE — Easton Gibbs didn't sulk long after not being selected in this year's NFL draft.

The former University of Wyoming linebacker signed with the Seattle Seahawks roughly 20 minutes following the draft, according to Summit Athletes, an agency that represents Gibbs.

The 6-foot, 232-pound California product concluded his UW career No. 8 in school history in total tackles with 362. He finished last season ranked No. 13 among all active Football Bowl Subdivision players in total tackles and was a first team All-Mountain West selection the past two seasons.

Gibbs tested poorly at the NFL Scouting Combine last month, but made up for it with a strong showing at UW's pro day. He totaled 109 tackles last season to go along with two sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception and five pass deflection.

As a sophomore, Gibbs led the Cowboys with 121 tackles. He added three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2022.

"It's been really good feedback (from NFL teams), especially on the film side," Gibbs said at UW's pro day last month. "They like my film. It's really just coming down to where I fit, I think. I'm a smaller guy for the linebacker position, but when they turn on the tape, they like what they see, and I kind of wanted to validate that with numbers (at UW's pro day), because I know I didn't do my best at the combine.

"So, I'm just enjoying the process, and I'll hopefully land on my feet somewhere and go from there."

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.