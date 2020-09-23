Former UVA and current Rams LB Micah Kiser wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Ex-UVA LB Micah Kiser wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The University of Virginia didn't have a football game this weekend, but one former Cavalier turned in the best game of his brief NFL career thus far.

Los Angeles linebacker Micah Kiser notched 16 tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble in the Rams' blowout victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kiser's efforts in Sunday's Week 2 victory earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, marking the first time he's won the award.

The third-year veteran, who played zero defensive snaps until this year, has starred taking over for Cory Littleton, who departed for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. Through two weeks, Kiser's 23 total tackles are third in the NFL, and his 17 solo takedowns are the most in the league.

Kiser, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, excelled at Virginia from 2013-2017, earning first-team All-ACC honors his junior and senior seasons with the Cavaliers.